

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents petitioning for a pedestrian crossover at Cabana Road are one step closer to getting one.

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee voted in favour of a crossover during its meeting Wednesday.

It would involve flashing lights at Cabana Road and Karen Street, and painting the street.

The city recently widened Cabana to four lanes between Howard Avenue and Provincial Road.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie tells CTV Windsor this is a safety issue.

“People are not crossing at that intersection because it isn't safe to cross, not because they don't want to cross,” says McKenzie.

He notes a petition with more than 85 signatures was received by the city, calling for the crossover.

“What the people in the neighbourhood continue to do is that we want to make it very clear that this investment will proceed and that if it does proceed, the walkability in the neighbourhood will be significantly enhanced," adds McKenzie.

McKenzie has offered to pay for the crossover with his ward funds.

A decision will be made by city council by April.