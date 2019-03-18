

CTV Windsor





A Windsor comedian has won a Juno award.

Dave Merheje won the Juno for Comedy Album of the Year on Sunday for his album called "Good Friend Bad Grammar."

He picked up his hardware at Saturday's Juno gala dinner and awards ceremony.

“I’ve been to a lot of comedy scenes around the world and I still think Canada has the dopest comedy scene hands down. I’d put it up against any other country.”

It’s only the second time the Comedy Album of the Year award has been handed out this century. It was discontinued in 1984 and reinstated in 2018.

Merheje was born in Windsor and graduated from Catholic Central.

Merheje, who now lives in Toronto, has performed at festivals across the world and has a recurring role in the television sitcom "Mr. D."