Windsor city council looking at silencing some overnight trains

Windsor city council is taking a step towards silencing some trains overnight.

Ward 4 councillor Mark Mckenzie raising a notice of motion, asking to see about silencing train horns at crossings east of Howard Avenue and west of Walker Road.

Residents in the area say train traffic has picked up in the past year, with horns waking them up at night and disrupting their day.

Mckenzie's motion, which passed unanimously, will see city staff look into how whistling can be limited.