The Windsor Cancer Research Group will receive a boost from concerts at Caesars Windsor this fall.

It’s part of the 7th annual Concerts for a Cure campaign, which aims at strengthening and supporting cancer research excellence in Windsor-Essex.

Money will go towards buying advanced imaging equipment, bringing together medical research facilities to enable ideas and accelerate solutions that impact patients in the area.

"Having the latest equipment available for cancer research is key in moving discovery forward,” said Dr. Lisa Porter, executive member of the Windsor Cancer Research Group. “Keeping up with infrastructure needs is expensive. Our community is very fortunate to have Caesars Windsor Cares continue to step up in support of cancer research year after year.”

Since 2013, Concerts For A Cure has donated $1 from every October and November Colosseum ticket sale to local non-profit cancer-related organizations whose primary goal is to raise awareness or provide support to individuals undergoing treatment.

“Cancer affects all of us; whether it is a personal battle or that of a family member, friend or coworker,” said Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “One of the organizations at the forefront in our community is the Windsor Cancer Research Group and we are pleased that a portion of the funds raised will go towards their Advanced Imaging equipment.”

The campaign has raised over $140,000 for Windsor Cancer Research Group, Canadian Cancer Society Windsor-Essex, Hospice of Windsor-Essex, Pajama Angels, Transition to Betterness and In Honour of the Ones We Love.

A list of the events included in the Concerts for A Cure Series 2019 is on the Caesars Windsor website.