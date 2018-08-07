

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents are invited to provide their two cents on council pay this week.

Public meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall.

The last local compensation review for Windsor’s municipal elected officials was conducted in 2003 and the last raise councilors received was in 2005 with a 1.9 per cent bump.

The review follows the federal government’s planned elimination of the current one-third tax-free exemption for elected officials in 2019.

This will result in a reduction to the take-home pay for elected officials that currently receive the tax free allowance.

The city's review committee will make recommendations to council from these meetings, as well as data gathered from an online survey.

Hard copies of the survey can be accessed at the following customer care centres: Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, Optimist Community Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.