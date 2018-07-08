

CTV Windsor





The city of Windsor wants your opinion whether councilors deserve a raise.

It's asking residents to fill out an online survey to gauge public opinion.

The last local compensation review for Windsor’s municipal elected officials was conducted in 2003 and the last raise councilors received was in 2005 with a 1.9% bump.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's planned elimination of the current one-third tax-free exemption for elected officials in 2019 will impact Windsor council.

This will result in a reduction to the take-home pay for elected officials that currently receive the tax free allowance.

Hard copies of the survey can be accessed at the following customer care centres: Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, Optimist Community Centre, Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.