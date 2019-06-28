

CTV Windsor





A Windsor artist and educator has been named a Companion of the Order of Canada.

Iain Baxter&, pronounced Baxter-and, is among 83 appointments announced on Thursday by Governor General Julie Payette, which also includes actor Donald Sutherland and brewer and businessman John Sleeman.

Baxter& was recognized for his “prolific career as a conceptual artist and educator” as well as his “enduring contributions” that have defined Canadian contemporary art.

Already named to the Order of Canada, Baxter& is being promoted to the highest level of Companion, above Honorary Officer and Officer of the Order of Canada.

Baxter& is a professor emeritus at the University of Windsor.

The 82-year-old’s career in art spanned more than 60 years.