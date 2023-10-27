WIFF opens and gets boost from the province

The Windsor International Film Festival opened Thursday night and organizers were presented with a large cheque from the province on Friday.

WIFF organizers say they are grateful to the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, the Francophone Community Grants and the Ontario Trillium Foundation for grants totalling $276,580 in funding. The funding was announced on Friday, during a special event in WIFF alley.

"WIFF is proud to be a tourism and economic impact driver in our region. This support enables us to grow and enhance the Festival for our loyal and large audience,” says Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer of WIFF. “Our sincere thanks to the Province, and we look forward to welcoming film lovers from across Ontario, across Canada and abroad."

Over the next 10 days, WIFF is presenting over 180 feature films, including award winners and future Oscar contenders. The 2023 Festival slate also features 19 local projects including the new feature film from Nicholas Shields, Depraved Mind.

The 2023 Festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit windsorfilmfestival.com.