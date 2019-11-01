WINDSOR -- It's a milestone 15th year for the Windsor International Film Festival and they are celebrating with a commemorative alley.

WIFF Alley connects the Capitol Theatre and the Chatham Street corridor.

It now sports new lighting and colourful murals.

WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie says the alley comes at a cost of around $60,000 and can be used as more than just a pathway.

“How can you not want to do all sorts of outdoor events here, but that's what we wanted to create and also, it's available to everybody,” says Geogie. “It's something that's permanent here to use. It's really just our way saying we're so appreciative to be here in Windsor and especially appreciative to be here in downtown Windsor.”