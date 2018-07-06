

CTV Windsor





Residents in Windsor’s west end are anxiously waiting to take advantage of one of the largest infrastructure projects in the city’s history.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority announced on Thursday the group “Bridging North America” has been chosen to build the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The multi-billion dollar cable-stayed structure is being described as “iconic” and one that will change the skyline in Windsor and Detroit.

The final design details have yet to be revealed for the historic project, but residents in Olde Sandwich Towne say they want to be a part of that history.

“We want to see it developed the way it should be,” says Mary Ann Cuderman, a lifelong resident of the neighbourhood, but also a member of the Windsor-Essex Community Benefits Coalition.

After many exhaustive hours of research, the group has presented the bridge authority with its vision for how the bridge can help grow the Sandwich community.

“The bike path, access to the community, proper signage so people know this area exists.”

The international crossing is being billed as the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, and Ward 2 councillor John Elliott says he has been in contact with officials from the WDBA.

“They are totally interested in making sure that Sandwich ward two benefits because we are the host,” says Elliott.

The bridge is expected to create thousands of jobs, and neighbourhood bars and restaurants hope to get a slice of that economic pie.

The bridge authority says it still needs to negotiate the final contract details.

The cost of the project, design details, and construction schedule are all expected to be announced in the fall once the contract with Bridging North America is finalized.