WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one additional death.

The person who died was a man in his 70s from the community.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 389 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,066 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,413 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

2 cases are outbreak related

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

10 are still being investigated.

The health unit says 264 cases are considered active. There are 44 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with nine people in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, two community outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, one retirement home and one school outbreak at Monseigneur Jean Noel.

Number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: