WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 409 people.

Over the weekend, there were 66 new cases reported on Sunday and 73 on Saturday. There were no additional deaths.

“These numbers today, this morning, were really encouraging to see that we are not going into that pattern of increasing case rates every day and let’s just hope it stays that way,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The health unit says 511 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex and 121 of the cases are still active. There has been an update to the testing protocol.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,844 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,978 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

14 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 457 active cases. There are 12 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and eight people are in the ICU.

There are seven outbreaks in the region, including six outbreaks at workplaces and one at a school.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: