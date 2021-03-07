WINDSOR, ONT -- The WE-SPARK health institute has awarded 15 research grants worth more than $287,000 to promote research and health education projects across Windsor-Essex region.

The funding promotes research and health education projects such as gaps in healthcare needs.

The 15 projects will involve over 100 researchers and trainees and thousands of participants.

With a key goal to collaborate WE-SPARK's four partner institutions, Hôtel-dieu grace healthcare, Windsor regional hospital, St. Clair college and the University of Windsor.

The Windsor Cancer Centre foundation was the largest grant funder, supporting $130,000 in cancer research grants: