WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the first time since the onset of Windsor’s first hospitalization due to COVID-19, Windsor Regional Hospital has no current confirmed cases.

The hospital issued a news release Friday evening stating there are no current confirmed COVID-19 patients at WRH for the first time since March 26. However, there are 54 patients currently in the hospital who are suspected of having the virus and awaiting results.

“Eighty-five patients who tested positive for COVID-19 from the Met or Ouellette campuses have been safely discharged from hospital along with the 35 who are safely back home at Heron Terrace,” the release stated.

The hospital confirmed the death of a patient Friday in its ICU who had tested positive for COVID-19, marking the 23rd death related to the virus.

“A a stark reminder of the need to remain vigilant in reducing the opportunity for transmission,” the release stated.

Out of the 105 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients at both Met and Ouellette campuses, the 23 deaths means a rate of nearly 22 per cent in hospitalized patients, the hospital states. Of the 51 patients treated at the field hospital for long term patients, 16 have died.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to those families who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” said WRH President and CEO David Musyj. “We cannot forget how the pandemic has cost dozens of lives in our region alone, and hundreds of thousands globally, and we need to keep vigilant to prevent its spread and be proactive and not reactive for individuals living in vulnerable settings.”

Musyj added how proud he is of WRH for the work they have done in protecting the community and themselves.

“We also recognize that while we currently have no confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital, circumstances can change very quickly,” Chief of staff Dr. Wassim Saad said. “The circumstances in Leamington and Kingsville where multiple agri-food business workers are confirmed to have COVID-19 almost daily also serves as an important reminder of how quickly outbreaks and community transmission can occur.”

The COVID-19 assessment centre is open at WRH Ouellette campus Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.