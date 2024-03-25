'We have learned so much from him': Mother pens open book about experience with autism

Rita Miceli is opening up about her life as a mother, raising a child with autism.

She first started journaling her experiences 25 years ago.

“To track Giaci's progress and see where he was at and how things were going and then I just started writing how it felt as a mother, what the experience was like,” she said.

Miceli stopped journaling about five years ago. Then Giaci’s sisters got on TikTok in 2020 and his account took off.

“I had mothers from all over the world reaching out,” Miceli said. “Parents that were like, ‘OK Rita you know it's nice, we're just starting the journey. It's nice for us to see what an adult lives like.’”

An educator for 31 years, Miceli realized she could help others. She dusted off her journal and penned a 39-chapter book sharing her journey — both the good side and challenging side.

“There would be many times where I would be typing and crying because it just brought up all those emotions again and it brought up those experiences,” Miceli explained. “Some were traumatic. Some were hard to contend with.”

Miceli wishes there was a playbook outlining the challenges 20 years ago, but she has grown as a person because of it.

“What he's given us, my daughters, my husband, we have learned so much from him,” Miceli said.

Giaci’s sister Lauren said it was tough to relive the experience through the book, but she was also inspired by it.

“He's such a hard worker. Perseverance. Even from my parents too from raising a kid with autism. I always take through every day,” said Lauren.

A good example of Giaci’s hard work and perseverance is his sister Maria's wedding last year.

He was very involved in the day and even shared a dance with his sister. However, the moment had to be explained before the wedding day with one thing being overlooked.

“The picky beading on her dress that we didn't think about. He wasn't holding her as he danced but he hovered over. He still did it and did a fantastic job,” Miceli pointed out. “It's our perfect, imperfect life which Giaci lives it to the fullest and so do we because of it. Hang on. Things will get better. There's a great ending,” she said.

Miceli is launching the book Giaci and Me Wednesday at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.