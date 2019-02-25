

CTV Windsor





Enwin Utilities Ltd. is warning customers to be on the lookout for door-to-door fraud attempts after two incidents.

Enwin received two calls from customers within 24 hours last week regarding an individual attempting to gain access to the customers' homes by claiming to be an Enwin employee.

The individual told the residents he needed to change their thermostats.



Enwin reminds customers that they do not change thermostats, sell products or service contracts, or request money through door-to-door calling.

On the rare occasion when a visit to a customer's home is required, Enwin will attempt to notify customers in advance, by phone or in writing, or both.



Enwin encourages customers to be vigilant against scam attempts by following these tips:

-Remember, scam artists will develop elaborate schemes to defraud the public;

-Ask for photo ID and if in doubt, call ENWIN to verify the identity of the visitor at 519-255-2727;

-You are in charge. Don’t give anyone access to your home, unless you know it is safe;

-If you ask a caller to leave, they must leave right away;

-Never share personal information about your bills or finances with a stranger;

-If you feel unsafe, call Windsor Police Service or 911.

For more information on fraud prevention, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/report-scam-or-fraud or follow ENWIN on Twitter @ENWINUtilities.