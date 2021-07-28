WINDSOR, ONT. -- Daily COVID-19 vaccinations have plateaued in Windsor-Essex, prompting a group of local medical leaders urging everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The group penned an open letter to the community on Wednesday.

It is led by medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and includes the region’s top doctors, who are pleading with community members ages 12 years of age or older to get vaccinated in order to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

“This is a critical time in our fight against COVID-19, if we as a community grow complacent, the risk of further health, social well-being, and economic impacts could be grave,” the letter states, emphasizing the urgency for all residents over the age of 12 to get their vaccine as quickly as possible.

The letter references the experiences of other communities in the world and the spread of variants as warning signs of potential spread of infections and the potential corresponding restrictions that could occur in the fall and winter months.

“Currently, spread of COVID-19 variants is increasing rapidly in other countries, for example, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and the United States of America,” continued the letter. “Those who are not vaccinated contribute to the majority of the cases and they are at the greatest risk of contracting the virus, experiencing life-threatening complications, and spreading the virus to others.”

Despite earlier struggles in securing vaccines for the community, medical leaders say COVID-19 vaccines have never been more available.

Residents can get vaccinated at local pharmacies, through their healthcare provider, at a pop-up clinic, or at a mass vaccination site. Residents can find more information to book online.

The leaders ask that residents act quickly by getting fully vaccinated and stress the importance of encouraging others to do the same.

“Act now and help avoid a devastating 4th wave of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex,” said the letter.

Physicians Co-Authoring the letter: