Warmer winter having negative impact on Great Lakes

Dirty ice along the shoreline in Kingsville, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Dirty ice along the shoreline in Kingsville, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver