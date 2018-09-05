

The date has been set for the anticipated 2018 Windsor Mayoral Debate presented by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The debate will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 11:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Fogolar Furlan.

“The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has been the host of political debates for numerous elections and we are highly anticipating a lively debate with the 2018 debate,” said Dr. Janice Forsyth, interim chamber president and CEO.

Managing Editor of the Windsor Star Craig Pearson will be the moderator and will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Chamber members identified two candidates to participate in the debate through a survey sent out in August. Candidates Drew Dilkens and Matt Marchand will respond to prepared questions focusing on business issues and priorities.

Tom Hensel, Ernie Lamont and Frank Dyck are also running for the mayor’s seat.

The municipal election is Oct. 22.