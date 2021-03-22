WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Walpole Island community has moved in to the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

The change from ‘Red-Control’ to lockdown took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a post on the Walpole Island First Nation Council Facebook page.

The community is reporting 19 active cases on Monday. Almost a week ago, on Tuesday, March 16, there were seven active cases.

Elementary schools in the community have moved back to online learning.

Walpole is part of the Lambton Public Health region, which moved into lockdown on March 15. The community also borders Chatham-Kent, which moved from orange to red on Monday.