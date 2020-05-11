WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Walkerville landmark could soon be designated as a heritage property.

The Walker Power Building on Riverside Drive East at Devonshire Road was developed by the sons of Hiram Walker in the early 1900s.

After more than a decade sitting vacant — the building was purchased by Walker Power Inc. and restored at a cost of more than $10 million.

“Developers have done just a phenomenal job in building and respecting the heritage of probably one of the most iconic buildings in the city right now,” said Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt, who also serves on the Heritage Committee at the City of Windsor.

During the excavation process, a completely intact railroad turn table was discovered by the developers. The historical attributes of the turntable, which was used to spin train engines when it was functional, is one the main reasons behind the city’s desire to designate the building.

The developers have incorporated the turn table as a visible design feature on the main floor of the building by using a glass floor to showcase the piece of history long buried beneath the building.

“They could have done many cheaper things to protect it, but at the end of the day, they really care about the citizens of the city and Walkerville and they want to showcase it,” Holt said.

The heritage committee unanimously supported a recommendation to publish a notice of intention to designate the building at the Heritage and Planning Committee meeting Monday afternoon.

“The committee really looks to this, and the work they’ve done as being a stamp of approval,” said Holt. “Attaching that heritage plaque to the side of the building it makes me proud for the developer who has put all the blood, sweat and tears into rebuilding that thing and this is our way of saying it’s worthy of being designated a historical landmark in the city.”

If council agrees, Walker Power Building incorporated will have 30 days to respond to the notice.

Holt says the building's new designation won't have an effect on the current development.