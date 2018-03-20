

CTV Windsor





Motorists across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent have a chance to nominate the worst roads on their daily commute.

Voting is now open for the CAA Worst Roads campaign.

In 2017, Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh as well as Seminole Street, Tecumseh Road East and Ouellette Avenue in Windsor all made the list of worst roads in the South West region of Ontario.

The CAA says the annual campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping different levels of government understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens.

“The annual CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign has influenced change for 15 years,” said Raymond Chan, government relations, CAA South Central Ontario (SCO). “We are calling on all Ontarians to vote for their worst road today and join the community of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians committed to improving Ontario’s roads. We are all road users, and everyone has a role to play to make roads safer.”

The CAA says roadways can be nominated for reasons such as potholes, deteriorating pavement, limited or non-existent cycling or walking infrastructure and poor road signs.

You can vote for the CAA Worst Roads at www.caaworstroads.com until April 15.