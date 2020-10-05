WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new Windsor councillor will be voted in by residents in Ward 7 today.

It's voting day for the byelection to fill the east Windsor seat.

The spot has been vacant since Liberal candidate Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as Windsor-Tecumseh MP in the federal election on Oct. 21, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the byelection, which was originally scheduled for April.

There are 12 candidates running for the for the position: Greg Lemay, Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Igor Dzaic, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Howard Weeks, Thérèse Papineau and Albert Saba.

Voting is available at the WFCU Centre Sports Gym at 8787 McHugh St. from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. There were four advance voting days last week.

After the polls close, a live by-election results program will enable residents to view the unofficial results online as they become available.