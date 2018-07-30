

CTV Windsor





The push is on once again to bring an auditor general to Windsor's city hall.

The latest campaign, called "voteAG” was started by Windsor resident, Howard Weeks.

He's asking all 60 municipal candidates in the upcoming city election to proclaim their support for an auditor general so voters can know where they stand on the issue.

So far, nine candidates have signed on, with a tenth expected Wednesday.

That’s when will be gathering at Kurley's on Erie Street from 7:00-9:00 p.m. for a meet and greet and discussion about the role of an independent auditor. All candidates and citizens are welcome.

Each candidate will get a chance to explain why they believe an auditor general is needed in Windsor, following by a mingling session.

Weeks says it's about transparency and democracy -- something he believes an auditor general will help bring about.

“Why is there this resistance, that's what I really want to know, to having an auditor general?” asks Weeks. “If everything's running great, then open the books, let's see, be proud.”

“Don't scurry off to an in-camera meeting, let's get the whole city involved."

Windsor has been without since 2012, when then auditor Todd Langlois was abruptly fired without cause in a 10-1 council vote. Since then, auditing services have been handled externally by PricewaterhouseCoopers at a cost just shy of $300,000 annually.

An attempt by the current council to bring the position back failed in a 6-5 vote.

The Facebook group for 'voteAG' has hundreds of members.