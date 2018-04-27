

A victim of sexual assault by a Basilian priest, who once taught in Windsor, has been awarded more than $2.5-million by a Toronto jury.

The abuser was Father William Hodgson Marshall, who in 2011, was convicted of abusing 17 young people over his 38-year career.

Marshall died in 2014.

The Basilian Fathers of Toronto have been ordered to pay the sum of $2.5-million to Rod Macleod, who is now 68 years of age.

Macleod's lawyer, Robert Talach, says the abuse happened in Sudbury from 1963 to 1967.

Talach says the court heard Basilians received at least three complaints of sexual misconduct before Father Marshall was sent to St. Charles College high school in Sudbury.

Father Marshall served as a priest and teacher in Rochester, Toronto, Windsor, Sudbury, and Sault Ste. Marie.

The Basilians are a Roman Catholic Religious Order of priests who operate on three continents, including all of Canada and the United States, with their headquarters located in Toronto, Ontario.

The Diocese of London has no comment on this court decision.