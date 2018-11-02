

CTV News has learned 25-year-old Jerson Calero was the victim in Thursday’s fatal stabbing.

Officers were sent to Giles Boulevard near McDougall after receiving reports of a stabbing at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say they arrived to find several witnesses gathered around the victim who was suffering from stab wounds.

He later died in hospital.

Windsor police believed the incident stemmed from a family dispute, leading to 19-year-old Isaiah Calero being arrested without incident yesterday at a home on church street.

Calero is charged with one count of second degree murder and made his first court appearance today

He remains in custody.

As with all violent crimes, especially those resulting in death windsor police say anany information will help with their investigation.

"Every single time there's a homicide in our city, that is extremely concerning for everyone as it should be,” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge. “A homicide is a huge investigation for our police service and it's something that our goal each and every case is get to the bottom of."

Windsor police would not confirm the identity of the victim.

Isaiah Calero’s next court appearance is expected to take place on Nov. 19.

At this point, funeral arrangements have not been posted for Jerson Calero.