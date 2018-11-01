

Windsor police say a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing on Giles Boulevard.

This is the city's tenth murder investigation this year.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Giles Boulevard East for a report of a stabbing on Thursday around 4:35 a.m.

Police say several witnesses had gathered around an adult male who was suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim was identified as a 25-year-old man from Windsor.

He was transported to hospital, the scene was contained, and an investigation was launched.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries, and the case was classified as a homicide investigation.

Members from the Forensic Identification Unit and the Major Crimes Branch attended the scene.

Witness interviews were conducted, and a suspect was identified.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., officers attended a residence located in the 2100 block of Church Street and arrested the suspect without incident.

The arrested man has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Windsor.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim were related, and that the incident began as a family argument.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this case.

The community will see a police presence at both the arrest scene and the scene of the incident as officers continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.