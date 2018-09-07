

CTV Windsor





Via Rail is informing customers to expect delays on some Windsor trains between now and mid-December.

The company says over certain weekends there will be major infrastructure work on a portion of the railway in the Mimico area of Greater Toronto.

VIA Rail says its trains travelling in southwestern Ontario through Oakville will be redirected and could be delayed up to 30 minutes.

This infrastructure work will mostly affect passengers on Westbound trains:

-Between Toronto, Oakville, London, Windsor: #81, 71, 73, 75, 79

-Between Toronto and Niagara Falls: #97

Passengers whose destination is Toronto on the following eastbound trains will also be impacted:

-Between Windsor, London, Oakville and Toronto: #80, 70, 72, 76, 78

-Between Niagara Falls and Toronto: #98

Work Block | Planned Weekends:

September 8/9

September 15/16

September 22/23

September 29/30

October 13/14

October 20/21

October 27/28

November 24/25

December 1/2

Trains travelling between Toronto, Kitchener, London and Sarnia (#84, 85, 87 and 88) are not affected.