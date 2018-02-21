Veteran doctor honoured in Lakeshore
Dr. Raymond Anderson received the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario 2018 Council Award. (Courtesy Town of Lakeshore)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 9:50AM EST
High praise for a local doctor Tuesday prior to the meeting of Lakeshore Council.
Dr. Raymond Anderson received the 2018 Council Award, of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.
The award honours outstanding Ontario physicians who have demonstrated excellence and come closest to meeting the society's vision of an "ideal physician".
Dr. Anderson has practiced medicine in the town for 43 years.