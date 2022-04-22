Vaccine mandate dominates discussion at first in-person Unifor Local 444 AGM in two years

Following Unifor Local 444's first, in-person annual general meeting in two years, unvaccinated workers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant are hoping their union can push the company to reverse its vaccine mandate.

On Thursday, the local union heard questions and concerns from its membership at its headquarters on Turner Road. For many of the workers in attendance, their top priority was the vaccine mandate.

Workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended without pay since January.

"We're not anti-vax. I'm not. I got my Shingles vaccine three years ago. I'm anti-being forced to do something I don't necessarily need to," said Robert Johnstone, a plant worker of 27 years.

He and more than 100 workers attended the meeting, seeking more information from Unifor Local 444 on how the union is challenging the company's mandate.

Speaking to CTV News the next day, Johnstone said he's "satisfied" with the information he heard, adding the union has brought in external lawyers and epidemiologists to strengthen their case.

"I wish we could have gotten a little bit more information, but they're not going to tell us their game plan prior to arbitration (on May 17)," he said.

"With social media, everybody wants to post it first and get the likes and everything else. So when that happens, you tip your hand — and you don't want to do that."

Johnstone said there are about 130 unvaccinated in his group — but that number continues to deplete as workers opt to get vaccinated to avoid the risk of job loss.

For Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy, the company's vaccine mandate continues to be "the most divisive issue I have ever dealt with in my tenure."

"We hope to get to the bottom of it," said Cassidy, adding he hopes a positive outcome can be reached during arbitration.

"There's alternatives that they could do. As opposed to actually receiving the vaccine, they could be tested on them two or three times a week. But nobody should lose their jobs."

But according to employment lawyer Howard Levitt, unions that challenge company vaccine mandates have largely been unsuccessful.

"Workplaces are very concerned at the potential liability to COVID. They still realize that it's in their economic interest to be as safe as possible," he said.

"If the employer requires (a worker) to vaccinate and they refuse to be vaccinated, then that's not the employer for them."

Stellantis would not disclose exactly how many of its workers are currently unvaccinated.

According to company spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin, there are "no planned changes to the vaccine policy" at Stellantis facilities.

Unifor Local 444 adds that discussions between the union and Stellantis are taking place daily.