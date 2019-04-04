

CTV Windsor





A vacant building often a victim of smashed windows, break-ins and vandalism will soon transform into safe housing for refugees who land in Windsor.

The former ALPHA house in the Forest Glade community will be restored into the new Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre.

Since the centre opened in 2003, it has operated out of a three bedroom home on Drouillard Rd. It has operated as a transitional home that has assisted 600 men, women and children who landed in Windsor seeking safety from their homeland.

Executive Director Mike Morency says they need the help from the city and community to renovate the 18,000 square foot space.

“We need more people to volunteer with us to do the renovations and support us with donations and financial help to make sure this project gets done on time and done well so that it becomes a quality first home in Canada for the men, women and children that we serve.”

Morency estimates they will need between $60,000 and $100,000 in labour and materials.

The restored building will consist of twelve rooms for temporary housing and eleven apartments.

There will also be a children's playroom, on site laundry, and meeting space as well as staff on site for 24 hours.

The former ALPHA building has been vacant for the last six years.