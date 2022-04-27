Urban Barn store opening in Windsor

There’s a new furniture chain coming to Windsor.

Urban Barn is looking for part-time sales associates and a full-time store supervisor for a new Windsor store, according to the company website.

The supervisor position starts May 24 and the sales associates will start the week of June 6.

Urban Barn is a Canadian company that was established in 1990. The website says the store offers “high-quality furniture and home decor.” It now has over 50 retail stores across the country.

CTV News has reached out to Urban Barn for information on the new location. More details coming.