Upgraded working fire closes section of Ottawa Street

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1400 block of Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver