Upgraded working fire closes section of Ottawa Street

Windsor police have closed a section of Ottawa Street due to a fire in the area.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire Thursday afternoon in the area of Ottawa St. and Moy Avenue.

Ottawa St is closed between Gladstone and Moy due to a structure fire. #YQGtraffic -02072 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 11, 2022

The fire appears to have originated above Rockhead bar on Ottawa St.

Firefighters surrounded the building and the road was tapped off.

Fire officials have asked the public to asking avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze.