University of Windsor’s Leddy Library compiles Black History Month reading list

A digital reading list to recognize Black History Month has been put together by the University’s Leddy Library and campus community.

One recommendation from the list will be shared on the Leddy Library’s social media pages every day in February. The list will also be featured as an online collection on the library’s website.

“We asked our community to share their top book recommendations to highlight for Black History Month,” organizer Heidi Jacobs said in a news release. “With their input we were able to collect 28 titles that capture the broad areas of Black history, including formal histories, memoirs, collections of poetry, novels, books of visual art, graphic novels, children’s or young adult books.”

The 28 Days, 28 Books you Should Read collection features a variety of books including “A Promised Land” by President Barack Obama, “Emancipation Day: Celebrating Freedom in Canada” by Natasha L. Henry, “I am Enough” by Grace Byers, and “Elijah of Buxton” by Christopher Paul Curtis, among many others.

In addition, the University of Windsor Alumni Association will be giving away sets of books featured in the Black History Month reading list

One set of five books, determined by the librarian, will be awarded in each of the following categories:

Elementary teacher or student with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board

Elementary teacher or student with the Greater Essex County District School Board

High school teacher or student with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board

High school teacher or student with the Greater Essex County District School Board

One alumni winner

One UWindsor student winner

Elementary and high school as well as student winners will be given books for their school library, not a personal prize.

The contest will run through February and winners will be randomly chosen at the beginning of March.