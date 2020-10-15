WINDSOR, ONT. -- There will be no college or university sports in Ontario this season.

The provincial governing bodies for both college and university sports have cancelled all sanctioned varsity sports for the school year.

In separate releases, both the OCAA and OUA cited their decision was in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Practice and training will continue at both St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.

The OCAA and OUA have left a window open for unofficial sports opportunities subject to restrictions and approvals.