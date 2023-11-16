United Way Tilbury food bank in need of donations

In keeping with the Christmas holiday spirit - Tilbury's United Way food bank is calling for donations to help those in the community who are in need.

Right now, demand for non-perishables is high and monetary charitable contributions are always welcomed.

There's an even greater need at present for donations in all respects, even more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food insecurity is affecting not just the homeless. High inflation is affecting everyone, especially at the grocery market.

Tilbury’s food bank on Queen Street North supports area residents and their families daily.

Rose-Anne Mayor is the United Way Tilbury Information and H.E.L.P. manager.

Mayor has seen the steady rise in the number of clients who come through her doors since the pandemic began.

During the crisis, 200 people per month would seek help at her offices. Now, post-pandemic, 300-350 are in need. Moreover, it's not just about food.

"Shampoo, conditioner, laundry soap, feminine products - things like that people don't think in a food bank,” said Mayor. “They think food. But, you also have to think, you know, behind feeding people there's also another process that they need to keep up to stay healthy."