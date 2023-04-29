Union representing workers address Windsor Salt allegations

Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959, remains optimistic despite this week’s apparent setback.

“We still have faith we're going to reach a fair and equitable collective agreement,” he said.

However, that deal may take longer to reach after negotiations — which were set to resume this coming week — were cut off.

According to Windsor Salt, three suspects breached company property overnight Thursday. Armed with baseball bats, the masked intruders allegedly assaulted a non-union employee. It is not known if the incident was captured on video but the employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We can't comment on that and any of the allegations made by the company in regards to the recent events of last week,” Wark said.

Windsor police are investigating the incident. The company has offered up a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We are confident that the Windsor Police Service will investigate and get to the bottom of it,” said Wark, who was on the picket line Saturday morning for the unveiling of a painting.

“It's a good morale booster,” added Geoff Hartley.

The artist, Dennis White, grew up in a union family and his son is a Windsor Salt worker.

“I'm here just to support him and all the workers that are here,” he said.

The painting shows both plants with workers picketing as they wait to get back to work.

“My son is the one with the dog in the picture,” said Pat Pettypiece. “He passed away prior to negotiations. Really heartfelt for me and my wife.”

Members of the Pettypiece family were emotional as was White who was overcome while talking how the painting was received by the workers and union leaders on site.

“That's the way it is when you are out of work and you have family and yeah,” he said. “It's emotional for everybody.”

Hartley and his co-workers appreciated the effort White and his son put into the painting, and told CTV News Windsor, “I'm just happy we can all get together and do something nice instead of anger.”

Wark feels the unveiling was just what striking workers needed at this point of the strike, entering its eleventh week.

“Events like what transpired today only serve to uplift the memberships' spirits and morale going forward,” said Wark.