Unifor and Ford come together, a detective’s interview with an accused murderer, and a car falls through a hole in the downtown core: Top Windsor stories this week

Unifor and the Ford Motor Company reach a collective agreement, a widespread power outage was reported after a car fell through a hydro vault, and the Superior Court of Justice releases video of Nathaniel Veltman’s police interview.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Ford's Windsor Engine Plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)In an eleventh hour deal, Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Company.

Representing more than 5,600 members at Ford facilities across Canada, Unifor National President Lana Payne said the deal addresses all issues raised by members.

“We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining,” said Payne. “We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.”

The collective agreement between Unifor and the Ford Motor Company expired at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, accused in the murder of a London, Ont. Muslim family speaks with a detective at London Police Service headquarters in this screenshot. (Source: Superior Court of Justice) The Superior Court in Windsor has released the video of two police interviews with Nathaniel Veltman in the hours after the Afzaal family was attacked.

On June 6, 2021, a black pickup truck was driven into the family of five who was out for an evening walk on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont.

Four people died – representing three generations of the family, and a fifth family member, a nine year old boy was seriously injured.

A grate and pavement over a hydro vault collapsed in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 19, 2023 after a car parked on top of it, leading to power outages. (Source: Drew Dilkens/X)Emergency crews are working to repair a widespread power outage in Windsor, Ont.’s downtown core after a car fell into a hole and damaged utility infrastructure.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in an alley off Park Street between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street.

The Windsor Police Service reports the area will remain closed until further notice due to a blown transformer.

28-year-old Fernando (Sebastian) Guijarro Velastegui, formerly of Windsor, Ont., is wanted in connection with a bomb threat hoax made on Sept. 15, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for the suspect believed to be responsible for making a false bomb threat targeting the area near the Ontario Court of Justice late last week.

On Sept. 15, officers with the Windsor Police Service responded to an online report involving a bomb having been placed near the Ontario Court of Justice on Chatham Street East. Officers and K9 explosive-detection dogs conducted a thorough search of the area and ultimately determined there was no threat to the community.

Burton Cummings, of legendary Canadian band The Guess Who, at the unveiling of a statue honouring Rosalie Trombley in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)Burton Cummings credits former Big 8 CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley with jump starting the iconic Canadian band The Guess Who.

The band enjoyed international success and Cummings told the gathering during the unveiling of a statue in Tombley’s honour Sunday they “made it” because of her.

“We travelled all over the world and I wouldn't have had that luxury had Rosalie Trombley not launched our first record,” he said.