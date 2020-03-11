WINDSOR --

Windsor Police have charged Mario Angelo and Nathaniel Krug, both 20 year old men, with aggravated assault following an alleged incident at noon on Mar. 10.

Officers responded to an injured person call in 500 block of Wellington Avenue..

An adult man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the area in front of an apartment building was cordoned off as part of the investigation.

Authorities say an incident occurred in one of the building units before the two suspects were arrested.

Police then discovered there was a second assault victim had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The adult male was discovered to have non-life threatening injuries from the assault.

Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.