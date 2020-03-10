WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service is investigating an apparent assault west of the city’s downtown.

Shortly before the noon hour on Tuesday, police say officers responded to a call for service in the 500 block of Wellington Avenue.

Police were told a person was injured in an assault.

According to police, a victim was found and sent to hospital with survivable injuries.

The ensuing investigation saw police control the scene at the corner of Wyandotte Street West and Wellington Avenue, marking a perimeter with yellow caution tape around an apartment building parking lot with a single white car parked on the pavement.

There is no word yet from police on the identity of a potential suspect.