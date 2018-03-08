

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two men for firearms offences police believe are connected to a robbery that occurred in late February.

The robbery happened on Sun. Feb. 25 just before 11 a.m. at the 1500 block of Kildare Road.

Police posted surveillance images the next day and tips started pouring into the police service.

On March 7, the suspect was spotted in a vehicle by police and stopped in the 1500 block of Crawford Avenue. He was arrested without incident.

A search of the involved vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded rifle.

Investigators received a warrant to search a residence located at the 1600 block of Polonia Park Place believed to be connected to the robbery.

During the search officers seized clothing and a black pellet handgun believed to have been used in the robbery.

Kamil Stoj, a 27-year-old Windsor man is charged with robbery, pointing a firearm, wearing a disguise while committing an offence and numerous firearm-related offences.

Adam Florczuk, a 22-year-old Windsor man is also charged with numerous firearm offences.