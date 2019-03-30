Two Windsor men are drug and weapons offences following a pair of raids on Thursday.

A suspect was arrested in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Police say he was carrying cash, crack and powder cocaine.

Shortly afterward, search warrants were executed in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street and the 3800 block of King Street.

A second suspect was arrested around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Cameron Avenue.

Michael Rainone, 55, from Windsor, is charged with;

  • Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking x2
  • Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking x2
  • Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of suspected hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking x2
  • Possession of suspected cocaine
  • Possess ammunition while prohibited x4
  • Breach of Recognizance x3

Chad Vandendriessche, 34, from Windsor, is charged with;

  • Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of suspected hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking x2
  • Possess ammunition while prohibited

The investigation continues.