Two Windsor men arrested for drugs
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 3:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 30, 2019 3:26PM EDT
Two Windsor men are drug and weapons offences following a pair of raids on Thursday.
A suspect was arrested in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
Police say he was carrying cash, crack and powder cocaine.
Shortly afterward, search warrants were executed in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street and the 3800 block of King Street.
A second suspect was arrested around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Cameron Avenue.
Michael Rainone, 55, from Windsor, is charged with;
- Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking x2
- Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking x2
- Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of suspected hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking x2
- Possession of suspected cocaine
- Possess ammunition while prohibited x4
- Breach of Recognizance x3
Chad Vandendriessche, 34, from Windsor, is charged with;
- Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of suspected hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking x2
- Possess ammunition while prohibited
The investigation continues.