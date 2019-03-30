

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men are drug and weapons offences following a pair of raids on Thursday.

A suspect was arrested in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Police say he was carrying cash, crack and powder cocaine.

Shortly afterward, search warrants were executed in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street and the 3800 block of King Street.

A second suspect was arrested around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Cameron Avenue.

Michael Rainone, 55, from Windsor, is charged with;

Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of suspected hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possession of suspected cocaine

Possess ammunition while prohibited x4

Breach of Recognizance x3

Chad Vandendriessche, 34, from Windsor, is charged with;

Possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of suspected hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possess ammunition while prohibited

The investigation continues.