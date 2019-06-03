

Two students will be forever linked to fallen Windsor police officer John Atkinson.

Andie Suthers and Daniel Zeleny are the recipients of this year’s WFCU Credit Union John Atkinson Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship recognizes one male and female student in protection, security and investigation , or the Police Foundations program at St. Clair College.

Both students will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

Atkinson graduated from the Law and Security Administration Program at St. Clair College in 1989.

Constable Atkinson was killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2006.