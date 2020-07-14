WINDSOR, ONT -- There is only one road into and out of a small beach community in Leamington, where two people died Sunday, the result of a house explosion.

Building materials, including bricks and heavy block were scattered for a distance by the force of the blast.

“It was like somebody has TNT... there's nothing left,” said Marentette Beach resident Andrew Jussila.

The Ontario fire Marshall’s office is investigating the house explosion that claimed the lives of two people.

Marentette beach is located on the east shoreline just north of Point Pelee.

Leamington fire received the call at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

“There's been a considerable amount of displacement and there's been a post explosion fire so there's a fair amount of destruction,” said OFM supervisor Manny Garcia.

Garcia noted debris was scattered across the property mostly towards the south side.

“We're going to be concentrating our efforts on making sure that we recover all the debris that is of course of relevance to this investigation,” said Garcia.

The bodies of two people were found in the lower part of the residence.

Jusilla says the older couple moved to the neighbourhood about 5 years ago, “They’re friendly people, it’s just sad.”

At this time the cause of the explosion is unknown.

A large propane tank nearby was not ignited in the blast.

“We'll be commencing our investigation along with TSSA. They're the authority with jurisdiction with any type of natural or propane gas. Obviously with an explosion event that's one of the things we'll be looking at,” said Garcia.