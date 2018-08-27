

Windsor police say they have charged two people after a man was seriously hurt in a downtown stabbing.

Officers were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street for a trouble unknown on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation and identified two individuals believed responsible for the incident.

On Friday at 2 p.m., both suspects were arrested in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West without incident.

Police say one of the suspects was found to be in possession of suspected illicit drugs.

Dalvin Kersey, 24, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, breach undertaking, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Teanna Logan, a 23-year-old woman from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.