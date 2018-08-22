Downtown stabbing sends one person to hospital
Windsor police are investigating a downtown stabbing in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 10:51AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Windsor.
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit says it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte Street West between Church Street and Bruce Avenue.
Police say the injuries are considered serious.
Officers believe it was a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public.