WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed that they have accepted two COVID-19 positive patients from Manitoba, Sunday.

"We are one of a handful of Ontario hospitals with ICU capabilities being asked to support our fellow Canadians during Wave 3. In addition to the two patients from Manitoba, over the past two months we have been able to accept 87 COVID-19 positive patients, with only nine (9) of them remaining with WRH as inpatients," said David Musyj, President and CEO, WRH.

Shared Health, the lead organization for the Province of Manitoba says Windsor is one of several locations in Ontario who have received patient transfers from Manitoba since May 18.

According to a statement released Sunday evening, 120 patients were in Manitoba ICU's as of midnight including 74 patients who are recovering or have the virus, with 10 of these being under the age of 40.

Saturday, three more patients from Manitoba with COVID-19 were transported to Ontario to maintain care and treatment of Manitobans in need of critical care. These bring the total to 10, but are not included in the daily ICU count.

One patient was sent to a hospital participating in the Ontario Critical Care COVID-19 Command in Windsor, while others were transported to Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, Saturday.

"We are grateful to our colleagues in Ontario for their partnership and support in the care of Manitobans with COVID-19."