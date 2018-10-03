

CTV Windsor





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to return to Windsor this week.

According to the Liberal website, he is scheduled to attend a fundraising event at the Art Gallery of Windsor on Thursday night.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but they are listed at $1,000 each, $1,500 for a pair, or $250 for students.

http://events.liberal.ca/Event/an-evening-with-the-rt-hon-justin-trudeau-2018-10-5T0.aspx?lang=en

“This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau– and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from Ontario in 2019,” says the website.

Trudeau is also expected to take part in a groundbreaking on the Canadian side of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge on Friday, but the PMO’s office has not yet confirmed plans.

The prime minister’s last trip to Windsor-Essex was to the Highbury Canco plant in Leamington on Canada Day.