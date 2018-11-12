

Law enforcement will soon have some help from the trucking and busing industries to fight human trafficking.

Annie Sovcik, program director with Busing on the Lookout was the keynote speaker at the Ontario Motor Coach Association Convention at Caesars Windsor Monday.

“Forty-two per cent of survivors stated that their traffickers utilized local or long-distance buses in the facilitation of their exploitation,” says Sovcik.

The two agencies are now working together to help battle human trafficking.

Sovcik says it’s not about bus drivers or trucking intervening on what could be a dangerous situation, rather they are offering some tips for what human trafficking might look like on buses or truck stops.