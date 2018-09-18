

CTV Windsor





A Brampton truck driver will be sentenced next month related to a crash that killed an Amherstburg mom and son last summer.

Manjit Parmar pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm in Chatham provincial court on July 4, 2018.

Parmar was charged after OPP say his westbound tractor trailer collided with five vehicles that had stopped on Highway 401 near Dillon Road due to a separate motor vehicle collision on July 30, 2017.

One of the vehicles involved was a Chevrolet Sierra pick-up truck carrying four passengers.

Two passengers traveling in the pick-up, Lacie Brundritt, 42, and Kyle Brundritt, 14, of Amherstburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lacie’s husband Michael and younger son Evan were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"I offer forgiveness," Michael Brundritt said to Parmar in court on Tuesday.

The defence and Crown are asking for a jail term of 18 months for Parmar.

He is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 10.